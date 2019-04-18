Buddy Benches Encouraging Friendships at Sioux Falls Elementary School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students at a Sioux Falls elementary school are being proactive in the fight against bullying.

A Buddy Bench was unveiled today that will soon be a permanent fixture at the St. Lambert Catholic School playground. Buddy Benches are for kids to sit on when they feel lonely or need a friend.

Other students are encouraged to sit with them and make friends. The idea to bring a Buddy Bench to campus started almost two years ago, from a group of St. Lambert third graders.

“I went through all of our highlights magazines and found the article about it and I brought it to our counselor and they really liked it,” said 5th grader Margaret Althoff.

“At the time, we loved the idea, but we weren’t really in the place to get a bench and be able to do anything about it,” said Principal Colleen Davis.

This winter, Habitat for Humanity stepped in and recruited help from students at New Tech High School to build six Buddy Benches. They are being delivered to schools across Sioux Falls this spring.