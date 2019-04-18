City of Madison Officials Grappling with Sewer Sanitary Emergency

MADISON, S.D. – The City of Madison is urging residents to take the city’s current sanitary sewer emergency seriously.

Some of the city’s sewer pipes are so old they have cracks. Water is flooding into those cracks and is getting close to overloading the system.

City officials worry that within just ten days, the system could become full and overflow. If that happens, homeowners could see sewage water backing up into their homes through their floor drains.

To avoid this, the city could drain some of the sewage water into a nearby creek. However, not only does that pollute the creek, the city will face a hefty government fine. So the city is relying on residents to limit water usage and make sure sump pump lines are routed to the streets and not into their floor drains.

“We need their help and we can’t do it without them I mean if they don’t move their sump pumps out to the street and they don’t help us out we’re going to run into a situation where it could cost the city you know $100,000 or something like that so we need their help it’s something that’s real and it’s pressing and that’s why we declared the emergency,” said Madison Utilities Director Brad Lawrence.

If the city pumps sewage water into a creek or lake they could get a fine from the EPA and possibly a fine of up to $10,000 a day.