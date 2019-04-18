Dishing Up Easy, Quick and Healthy Easter Sides

Chef Scott Teal from Hy-Vee shares a few of his faves for the holiday

We look forward to celebrating family traditions during the holidays, and for many of us, that includes the food that graces our tables.

There are always dishes you remember your mom or maybe your grandfather making growing up, alongside the ones you’ve come to love of your own as an adult. But if you’re looking this year for something a little different this Easter, something perhaps a bit less heavy, and that will satisfy and feed the whole gang, check out what Chef Scott Teal cooked up for our KDLT News Today crew on Thursday.

The recipes are below:

Easter Citrus Dressing: 4T fresh orange juice, 2T fresh lemon juice, 1/2 T garlic minced, 1T Dijon mustard, 2T honey, 3T olive oil, 1T poppy seed and a pinch of salt and pepper. Place all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together.

Squash Casserole: 8×8 baking dish lightly sprayed. Preheat oven to 350. In a bowl, combine 1 egg, 1/4 cup milk, 1/3 cup sour cream, 1/4 c mayo, 1 cup gouda or cheedar, shredded. In a saute pan, cook 4 medium squash 1/4 inch sliced along with 3/4 cup diced onion until just tender, about 4 minutes. Cool slightly and mix with egg mixture and pour into baking dish.

Cover it with 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers and 2T melted butter over the crackers.

Bake for 30 minutes until crush is brown and squash bubbling.