Mueller Report Reveals Trump’s Efforts on Probe

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report reveals how Trump repeatedly sought to seize control of the Russia probe.

The 10 episodes scrutinized by Mueller include Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, the president’s directive to subordinates to have Mueller fired and efforts to encourage witnesses not to cooperate.

The president’s lawyers have said Trump’s conduct fell within his constitutional powers, but Mueller’s team deemed the episodes were deserving of scrutiny to determine whether crimes were committed.

A redacted version of Mueller’s report was released Thursday morning. You can read the report here: nbcnews.com/mueller-report.