Saturday Search Organized for Missing Girl

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct another search this weekend for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in the Black Hills area more two months ago.

The sheriff’s office has organized numerous searches for Serenity Dennard since she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home on Feb. 3. Some of the searches have been called off due to inclement weather.

Authorities say Saturday’s search will involve up to 40 people and two K-9 teams.

The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after the girl went missing. The sheriff’s office said Serenity would likely not have survived if she was outside in sub-zero temperatures.