Sioux Falls Babysitter, Teens Hospitalized in Suspected Overdose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three teens have been hospitalized after police found them unconscious in a Sioux Falls home with children last night.

A 19-year-old babysitting five children in a home near East Holiday Drive and North Ronning Avenue. A 12-year-old in the home called police around 9 p.m. Wednesday to report that the babysitter and two others were unconscious. Arriving officers found the 19-year-old babysitter, an 18-year-old, and 15-year-old all unresponsive.

Initially, first responders suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Further investigation revealed that they overdosed on an unknown substance.

The five children in the home were all under the age of 13 and have been placed with other family members.

Police say no arrests have been made but criminal charges are likely.