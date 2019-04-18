Stampede Win 4 OT Thriller to Advance in Clark Cup Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, SD…After 120 minutes of hockey, the Stampede themselves were thinking the same thing their fans were.

“Yeah you know what? When it comes to the fourth overtime you just don’t think it’s ever going to end.” Stampede Defenseman Max Crozier says.

At about a quarter after midnight, it finally did.

“The D was getting back a little slow so I thought I could get past them. Was able to angle them off and one hand it into the net.” Stampede Forward Austen Swankler says.

Finishing off a two game sweep of the Musketeers took 122 minutes and 57 seconds, the longest game in Stampede history and just three minutes shy of the all-time USHL record.

Add in the intermissions, and it was a five hour and eight minute affair which featured a combined 93 shots on goal.

“This is the longest game I’ve been involved in in college or in junior. The thing about this game wast that there were good plays being made. There were great scoring chances, there were power plays, there was all kinds of things going on. It was just two really tired teams just stumbling around.” Stampede head coach Scott Owens says.

“I’m going to be honest, when we were in the locker room and stuff, everybody kept their momentum and energy up. Nobody was really tired. (Jaxson) Stauber kept us in it and we got a push at the end and was able to bury the puck.” Swankler says.

And the Herd think that winning the marathon can give them confidence moving forward…..

“That was a great character win for our team and, you know, to finish it in that kind of fashion in front of the fans that just so happened to stay there for it all, it was an unbelievable feeling and we’re going to take that momentum into the next series, for sure.” Crozier says.

…To outlast anyone.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.