Three Hospitalized in Narcotics-Related Incident at Sioux Falls Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police were called to a home near N. Holiday Avenue and E Walker Way just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to a medical event.

One scene, three individuals were found unconscious and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

There were also uninjured children in the home.

The incident is believed to be narcotics related, but is still under investigation.