Umude Might Be Leaving Coyotes

VERMILLION, SD…A little over two weeks after SDSU’s top returning scorer, David Jenkins, announced that he was looking into transferring….

It appears as though the USD men might also lose their best player as well. Stanley Umude announced via Twitter this afternoon that he’s entered the transfer portal, meaning he will more than likely be leaving the Coyotes.

After sitting most of his freshman year on the bench, Umude emerged as a sophomore last season, averaging 14 points a game and was named to the All-Summit League First Team. If he transfers, like Jenkins, Umude would be able to use his redshirt year to sit out and then have two years of eligibility remaining.