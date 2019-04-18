Upcoming Conference Aims to Connect, Inspire Rural South Dakota

For those looking to have an impact on their rural communities, an upcoming two-day conference may give you some serious inspiration.

In 2018, community leaders from 14 different states were part of Dakota Resources ruralX Conference. This year, June 19-20, the non-profit will once again bring motivated community members from throughout the midwest the Mitchell forum.

RuralX, according to organizers, is open to anyone with a desire to make an impact on our rural communities. The event typically draws between 150-200 people from across the state, where they can “expect a dynamic experience that includes national keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking, creative solutions and youth involvement,” organizers stated in a press release.

More information about speakers, agenda and registration, can be found at www.dakotaresources.org/ruralx or contact by contacting Dakota Resources at Cheryl@dakotaresources.org.