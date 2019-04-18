Weather Display Boards Installed at Siouxland Library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you walk into Siouxland Library in downtown Sioux Falls you might notice something a little different about the lobby. “Weathering the Storm” is a group of display boards showcasing weather in South Dakota.

Whether the board showed tornadoes, blizzards, floods, or hail, each one has some history in it.

The boards have been up through this month of April and will continue to be on display until May 5th.

“One Book Siouxland” is a project where people read one book that the library chooses. The book this time around “Prairie Fires” talked about weather experienced in South Dakota.

Associates with the Siouxland Library say that folks that walk through the display love the history that is talked about on each board.

“There are pictures from, oh when I was growing up near that lake, or, oh I remember that fire. The tornado one talks about tornado Tuesday, and that’s a very recent memory for a lot of us”, said Alice Singh, with the Siouxland Library.

The display itself came from the South Dakota Agriculture Heritage Museum that is located in Brookings, South Dakota.