2018 Farm Numbers in the Dakotas Drop From Previous Year

BISMARCK, N.D. – Farms continue to disappear off the Dakotas landscape, especially smaller ones.

The federal Agriculture Department reports that total farm numbers in 2018 dropped by 300 in North Dakota and by 400 in South Dakota. North Dakota had 26,100 farms and South Dakota 29,600.

That mirrored the national trend. The number of U.S. farms dropped 12,800 from 2017, to slightly more than 2 million.

In the Dakotas, the biggest drop in farm numbers was among those with less than $100,000 in annual sales.

While the number of total farms in the Dakotas decreased, the amount of land in farms and ranches was unchanged in both states.