Augie Get Double-Header Wins Over Winona State

Augie defeat Winona State 10-5 and 4-2

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Augustana wasted no time against Winona State winning the first game 4-2 with a strong third inning where they scored all their runs.

Then in the second game Will Olson hits two home-run bombs, which gives him eight on the season.

Winona State would make it interesting by scoring five runs in the 7th inning.

But, Augie would find their groove and cruise to a 10-5 victory.