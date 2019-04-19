Jackrabbits Take Down Western Illinois

SDSU beats Western Illinois 11-3

SIOUX FALLS, SD— South Dakota State University used a second and third inning that yielded three runs to pull away from the Leathernecks.

Top of the first jackrabbits Tyler Olmsted with the strikeout, he had 11 of those this game.

Then in the top of the second the Leathernecks make some contact as CJ Schueffer Jr. hits a single that gets Dillion Sears to third base.

Couple of batters later Steve McShane hits a double and sends in Alex Dorethy. Leathernecks lead 1-0.

That seemed to wake the Jackrabbits bats as Colton Cox hits a monster triple that brings in Logan Holtz and Korey Kuhlmann making it 2-1 Jacksrabbits they wouldn’t look back as they win 11-3.

The two teams will face each other tomorrow at the bird cage again in a double header starting at noon.