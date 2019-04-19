NAHL Playoffs: Bruins Survive Another Day

Bruins defeated Wings 4-2

AUSTIN, MN— We travel to Minnesota where the Aberdeen Wings are trying to close their series against the Bruins.

In the first period, it is the Bruins that strike first as Ben Almquist sticks it in the goal assist from Hugh Larkin, as the Bruins lead 1-0

In the second period the Wings are able to get out on the break, Thomas Rocco is able to find Jonathan Bendorf for the goal.

We are tied 1-1 a piece.

Moving to the third period, the Bruins find the net again as Jed Pietila puts it in with an assist from Andrew Willis; Bruins take back the lead 2-1.

But here come the Wings striking a minute later from the stick of Adam Pitters from a pass by Bendorf to tie the game at 2 apiece.

However the Bruins would keep up the offense as Dante Zapata nets his second goal in 2 minutes to make it 4-2 bruins, which would be the final as they win 4-2.

The series will continue with game 4 tomorrow.