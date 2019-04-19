NDSU Go 2-0 Against the Coyotes

NDSU defeated the Coyotes 2-0 and then 10-0

VERMILLION, SD— North Dakota State pitcher’s KK Leddy and Paige Vargas threw back to back one hit games.

It was Leddy in the first game who had six strike outs.

Then in the second game Vargas five strike outs.

The first of the two games went to extra innings, but Bison’s Maddie Hansen hit a single that allowed Montana DeCamp to score the go-ahead run.

The second game saw more scoring as the Bison scored ten runs combined in the third, fourth and five innings to pull away from the Coyotes.