Preview: Stampede Prepare for Second Round Matchup

Sioux Falls Stampede will have waterloo in the second round

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The stampede made quick work of Sioux City winning the series 2-0..

But it took the longest game in USHL history to do so and now they have an even bigger test in the second round against the Blackhawks.

The teams had identical record in the regular season.

However, the Blackhawks earned the bye with more regular season and overtime wins…

The herd actually won the regular season series 4-2.

Still they will have to keep their eyes on Emil Ohrvall who had 10 goals in their six matches up and was the Blackhawks leading scorer this season with 63 points.

The Blackhawks will have their hands full as well against the herd.

The Herd do it more by committee with Cade Borchardt, Ethan Phillips and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov all having scored seven points against the hawks.

This will be a knock-out drag-out best of five series.

It all starts tonight at 7:05 p.m. We will have highlights at 10.