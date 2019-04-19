Raid Across South Dakota Honors Doolittle Raid

MITCHELL, S.D. – It’s not every day people have an opportunity to see a combat aircraft, especially from WWII. But for one week, people saw a piece of history.

“People of South Dakota truly (I think) appreciate the history of the aircraft and people who have served our country. Especially our WWII Vets that we’re trying to commemorate on the 77th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raids,” says Aircraft Commander Matthew Quy.

The “Raid Across South Dakota” tour stopped at airports in Pierre, Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Mitchell. Sponsored by the South Dakota Air and Space Museum, people were able to take a peek inside the war aircraft. People also had the option to pay a $450 fee to fly in the plane. Organizers say that money goes to the museum and aircraft upkeep. For the pilots, this tour gave them a sense of pride and a stronger connection with WWII veterans.

“When it’s hot out (you know), you’re fairly warm in the aircraft. When it’s cold, you’re cold and there’s no heater in the aircraft,” explains Quy. “So you start to…..you can kind of put yourself into what it would have been like. But the part that we can’t possibly imagine is the part where there’s anti-aircraft cartulary and aircraft with (you know) high caliber machine guns being shot at you.”

This tour not only honors the veterans from WWII, but it also presents a chance to educate the public about the sacrifices they made. Especially making kids aware of what veterans did to live in freedom.

“I consistently tell myself ‘I don’t know how these guys did it.’ You know, the courage that they had especially when they were losing friends on a daily basis. It really, it’s sobering to say the least,” says Co-Pilot Ethan Malavolti.

The B-25 is operated by the Minnesota Wing of Commemorative Air Force located at the South St. Paul Airport in Minnesota.