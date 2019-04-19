Representative Johnson Wraps Up U.S. Southern Border Trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a mess. That’s the takeaway for South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson who just wrapped up a trip to the U.S. Southern border.

Johnson toured the border in Arizona where portions of the steel barrier are being put in place. Johnson tells KDLT News that although a wall is an important part of border security, it’s not the only part.

Johnson says there’s a need for more resources at the port of entry, more officers to stop drugs and more judges, citing an 80,000 case backlog for asylum seekers.

“One face that immediately comes to the fore is that our systems are overwhelmed, whether you’re more of a national security person or more of a humanitarian crisis person, both halves of that equation, it’s just a mess,” said Johnson.

Johnson says most people claiming asylum at the border are not legitimate recipients. The same goes for many who are claiming to be part of a family, some even exploiting children. Johnson believes fingerprinting children ar the port of entry would cut down the problem.

