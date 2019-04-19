Sioux Area Metro to Provide Free Bus Rides for Earth Day

Offer good on fixed routes 1 through 19 only

Reducing the number of vehicles on area roads is not just a one day, Earth Day event for Sioux Falls Sustainability Coordinator, Jessica Sexe. It’s something she’s hoping will become a long-term goal for those increasingly calling Sioux Falls, home.

Sexe announced in a press release on Friday that the City of Sioux Falls would help celebrate Earth Day 2029 by partnering with Sioux Area Metro in offering free bus rides on Routes 1 through 19 this coming Monday. Route information and schedules can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/sam.

“Our hope is that community members who have never tried taking the bus for their daily commute will use this opportunity to learn how to use the transit system, so in the future they may be more inclined to use alternative forms of transportation to help the environment,” said Sexe.