Sportscast 6 p.m. Friday April 19

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Brandon Green brings you a preview of the Stampede v. Waterloo game 1 of the USHL Second Round Playoffs, Wings v. Bruins game 3 of the NAHL First Round Playoffs, and highlights from SDSU v. Western Illinois baseball and NDSU v. USD sofftball.