USHL Playoffs: Another OT No Problem for the Stampede

Stampede defeated Blackhawks 3-2

WATERLOO, IA— The Stampede were looking at a deficit all-night until the third period when Birthday Boy Max Crozier puts it home to tie the game up at 2-2.

Just two days after playing the longest game in USHL history, the Stampede had another overtime thriller as they defeat the Blackhawks 3-2 with a game winning goal from Sam Stevens and take a 1-0 series lead.

