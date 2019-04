6 PM Sportscast Sat. April 20

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Brandon Green breaks-down how the Stampede beat Waterloo in OT of Game 1 of the USHL Semi-Finals, how the Storm are happy to be home and gives college baseball highlights from Augustana v. Winona St. and South Dakota State v. Western Illinois.