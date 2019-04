Augie Scores 16 Runs in Win Over Winona St.

The Vikings dominate Winona St. 16-11

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Augustana Vikings were hitting the ball left and right in game 1 of their double header against Winona St.

The Vikings would have to endure a five run 6th inning from the Warriors.

But, with a Riley Johnson home-run in the bottom of the 7th they went ahead 15-11.

Then closed it out in the ninth inning as they win 16-11.

The Vikings would lose game two 7-6.