Great Plains Zoo Animals Final Enjoy Warmer Weather

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Now that warmer weather has finally reached the Sioux Empire, some are out stretching their legs and others theirs wings.

Most of the animals at the zoo are out of hibernation and are roaming around in their outdoor habitats. The flamingos have been outside since Thursday. So today must be a real treat for them.

Flamingos are often found in tropical climates. Animals with a little more insulation on them, like snow monkeys and brown bears, were out playing in the sun. Some even taking a break from the rays in the shade.