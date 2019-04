NAHL Playoffs: Wings Defeat Bruins to Advance

Aberdeen defeated Austin 3-1 to win the series

AUSTIN, IA— The Aberdeen Wings made quick work of the Austin Bruins winning the series 3-1 after a 3-1 win in game 4.

The Wings Tim Makowski gets it started with a goal in the first period.

Then Johnathan Bendorf makes it 2-0, it was all Wings from there was they advance to play Minot next Friday.