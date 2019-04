SDSU Use Big Bats To Dismantle Western Illinois

Jackrabbits score 11 runs to beat the Leathernecks 11-3

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Jackrabbits were able to get off to fast start against Western Illinois, scoring three runs in the first three innings.

Then a home-run from Logan Holtz sent the crowd into a frenzy and opened up the game for the Jackrabbits.

They would go on to win 11-3 in the first game of this double header.

But, they would lose the second game 7-6 in extra innings.