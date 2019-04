Stampede Come Up Clutch Again

Stampede score the final two goals to beat Waterloo 3-2

WATERLOO, IA— The Stampede needed an extra period to get past Waterloo in the second round of the USHL playoff and give them a 1-0 series lead.

They were able to get to game winning goal from Sam Stevens in overtime.

This is the second straight OT game the Herd have played and their second straight win.

Game 2 will be tonight in Waterloo, puck drops at 7:05 pm.