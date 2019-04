Storm Hand Iowa Their First Loss of the Season

Sioux Falls defeated Iowa 36-32

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Sioux Falls Storm wanted to right the wrong from the last years United Bowl against the Iowa Barnstormers.

Storm would strike first with a QB sneak from Lorenzo Brown making it 6-0.

It would be a close game throughout but Storm’s Brown finds Kent Shelby in the end-zone for the go ahead touchdown with seconds left.

Storm hands Barnstormers their first loss of the season 36-32.