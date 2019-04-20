Storm Happy to Be Home

Sioux Falls Storm will play their first home game in two weeks

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Storm have been on the road a-lot this season; with only playing one of their six games at home.

But hopefully they get some home cooking tonight against the Barnstormers.

The Storm are 5-1 on the season.

But these two teams last faced each last year in the united bowl where the storm lost 38-42.

The Storm have added many different players since then but Lorenzo Brown remains.

He only had 134 passing yard, and added four rushing touchdowns in that game against Iowa.

If you ask the QB he is just happy to be home.

”I can’t wait to get back in front of our home crowd,” said Brow. “That how it is every year, we’re used it or I’m used to it I should say. I know that they’ll pack the storm shelter when we get there and they’ll be in for a treat that’s for sure.”

Kick-off is at 7:05 pm tonight, the storm will look to give Iowa their first loss of the season.

We will have highlights at 10.