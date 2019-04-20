The Continuing Effects of Flood Damage in the Sioux Empire

SOUTH OF BALTIC, SD- Even though most of the viewing area’s troubles with flooding has diminished, some people across the Sioux Empire are still dealing with the effects of damage.

Just south of Baltic, 12 gravel roads in Sverdrup Township are closed due to problems like water covering the road. One of the biggest issues causing this is ongoing flooding from the Big Sioux River. Most of the excess water is melted snow from the north. The flooding has washed away the gravel from some of the roads, leaving dirt beds. But according to Township Chairman Joel Hazel, flooding isn’t the only issue.

“Our roads that are not affected by flooding, we’re noticing those roads are falling apart. The frost is going out and it’s causing the roads to boil up and heave. We’ve never had that in some roads in 40 years that I’ve known,” says Sverdrup Township Chairman Joel Hazel.

If the weather continues to stay dry, Hazel says the township can start rebuilding damaged roads in about two weeks.