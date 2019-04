10 PM Sportscast Sun. April 21st

10 PM Sportscast Sun. April 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Brandon Green brings you the 10 pm Sunday sportscast. He covers a wide range of topics from South Dakota State’s basketball player David Jenkins taking a visit at Oregon, to Stampede goalie Jaxson Stauber elevating his team play in playoff, to the Twins sweeping the series with the Orioles and finally some South Dakota State softball highlights.