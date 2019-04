5 PM Sportscast Sun. April 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Brandon Green brings you the 5 pm Sportscast where the SDSU softball team swept Purdue Fort Wayne, the Twins dominate the Orioles, the Stampede just needed to win one road game, the Storm prevail on last second drive and the Aberdeen Wings advance in NAHL Playoffs.