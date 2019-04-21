David Jenkins Jr. Takes His First Official Visit at Oregon

Jenkins Jr. visited Oregon today

EUGENE, OR— South Dakota State basketball star David Jenkins Jr. took his first official visit today, after placing his in the transfer portal, at the University of Oregon.

Jenkins Jr. posted on twitter himself in some ducks gear.

He says that this is not a commitment just a visit, but he did say this is his first visit so there could be more to follow.

Jenkins Jr. has seen success at SDSU, averaging almost 20 points.

But after the performance that Matt Mooney put on at Texas Tech in the final four, is too far to say that Jenkins Jr. wants a bigger stage to shine.

He would be the favorite for summit league player of the year next year.

However, after the departure of T.J. Otzelberger, the UNLV Rebels are even a serious contender for Jenkins Jr. services.

He is highly sought after as he has two more years eligibility left.

Here are some teams he is interested in:

-Oregon

-UNLV

-Memphis

-SDSU

-UCLA