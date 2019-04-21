New Local Brewery Brings Belgium Influences

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This year’s government shutdown is still having an effect on some area businesses. KDLT News first introduced you to the Sioux Falls Brewery Covert Artisan Ales in January. The government shutdown kept the new business from starting their bottle distribution. While they’re still waiting to get labels approved to start selling bottles around town, the public is now able to try their beer.

The owners of Covert Artisan Ales, Dan and Stacey Berry, are excited to introduce a new taste to Sioux Falls.

“The brewing community here is growing and we think that our model and our style are different and we have something a little different to offer and I think that’s hopefully going to draw people in,” said Stacey.

The western Sioux Falls brewery focuses on wild ales. The flavors come from wild yeast and bacteria in nature utilizing things like pine cones. The Berrys’ lived in Germany for five years, so their beers have Belgium influences.

“We had some friends in Belgium that kind of hooked us onto it and gave us ‘the bug’ per say and we just got addicted to sours and brewing,” said Dan.

Both also served overseas and say their time in the army prepared them for running this business.

“Patience is the number one thing, like our beers take a long, long time. So there’s a lot of sitting down and waiting in the army, so that definitely helped us on it,” said Dan.

Their military roots also inspired the name: “Covert Artisan Ales,” as well as their logo.

“Fox also was a logo from Stacey’s unit when she was in the military deployed in Iraq, ‘Sly Fox,’” said Dan.

When the couple moved back to the states to be closer to family, they were able to start their business thanks to other breweries in Sioux Falls.

“Fernson and other breweries, they had changed or helped adapt the laws that would allow us to self distribute, which was one of the key factors on it,” said Dan.

Besides selling beer, they want to teach people about the process.

“Educating people within the state about sours is also really neat and educating them about wild yeast in the air that they can harvest and make their own beer off of,” said Dan.

They are also offering private tours. Although the brewery is just getting started, the Berrys’ are excited to see where this new business takes them.

A percentage of all in-house proceeds will go to various charities. This month’s charity is Feeding South Dakota. If you are interested in trying the beer or taking a tour of the brewery call 605-681-6139. They also have new bottle release once a month.

Check out their Facebook here for more information.