SDSU Complete Sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Jackrabbits defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 6-4

BROOKINGS, SD— South Dakota State scored all their run in the first three inning of their game against Purdue Fort Wayne today, but that was all they needed.

After a impressive first inning, where they scored four runs, the Jackrabbits gave up three run in the second inning.

Purdue was able to tie the game going into the bottom of the second.

Then Jackrabbits Megan Rushing gets a base hit that allows Peyton Daugherty to score.

The Jackrabbits win 6-4, completing the three game series sweep.