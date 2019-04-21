Sioux Falls Business Holds Fundraiser to Collect Old Electronics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Chances are you have old electronics laying around your house. One company will take those off your hands and help a good cause in the process. The Cell Phone Guy in Sioux Falls encourages people to round up any used or damaged electronics. Drop them off at their building off west 41st Street and staff will figure out the value of each device. Then they’ll write you a check to your favorite organization or charity. Staff says this is a win-win situation as they need the electronics and also love to help their community.

“We’re a small, local business and so obviously it’s important that people support local businesses, so local businesses should then support local events, local charities,” said Sales Rep. Lucas Strohm.

Staff asks that you sign out of all the accounts on your devices before donating them. As well as remove any passwords or lock pins.

