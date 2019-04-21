Stampede Goalie Jaxson Stauber Steps It Up In the Post-Season

Sioux Falls Jaxson Stauber is manning the middle for the Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The injury to Alec Calvaruso was devastating for-sure for the stampede.

But the play of his replacement Jaxson Stauber in playoffs has been spectacular.

He has played in all four games and has only given up nine goals, and his save percentage is at 92 percent.

These numbers are better than his season average where he was giving up nearly three goals a game with a save percentage of 88 percent.

Of course the Stampede defense as whole has gotten better on their playoff run; only giving up six goals before Saturday’s night game.

The Minnesota State commit has fit in seamlessly for the herd as they go on their Clark Cup run, and if ask them they have two great goalies.

“He’s been unbelievable for us,” said Stampede defender Max Crozier. “He gives us a ton of confidence in front of him for-sure when he is making stops like that behind us. It makes the game a lot easier for-sure. Obviously Calvaruso is a great goalie as well. But we have two great goal-tender and we have confidence in both of them for-sure.”

The stampede will need more from Stauber during this playoff run as they gave up six goals to waterloo last game.

But least they’re coming back to the Denny.