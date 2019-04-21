Stampede Just Needed to Win One Road Game

Sioux Falls did their job winning one road game

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Stampede lost to Waterloo last night.

Now the series is tied at 1-1 heading back to Sioux Falls.

Just in the last week, the Stampede have played 17 periods of hockey.

Smashed right in the middle of that was Wednesday when they played the longest game in USHL history against Sioux City.

Then they rode that emotion win to an overtime win in Waterloo on Friday.

But last night the Black Hawks looked like the fresher team.

With so many emotions in the post season the herd had to be at least a little bit drained from this last week.

A homecoming might be just what the doctor ordered.

But for the Stampede Head Coach Scott Owens said before the series even started he knew that team just needed to win one game in Waterloo.

“Hopefully get over there and get a game,” said Owens. “That would probably be, realistically, for us to get one of these two games Friday or Saturday night and get back into our building.”

Game 3 will be played at Denny Tuesday night.