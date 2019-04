Storm Use Last Minute Drive to End Iowa’s Perfect Season

Sioux Falls Storm beat Iowa 36-32

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Sioux Falls Storm with 13 seconds left put it in the hands of veteran quarter-back Lorenzo Brown.

After scrambling around, Brown was able to find Brandon Shepherd in endzone.

But, Shepherd dropped it and it landed in the hands of Kent Shelby!

The Storm ended the Iowa Barnstormer’s hope of a perfect season by defeating them 36-32.