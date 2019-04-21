Twins Dominate the Orioles with 8 Homers

Twins defeated the Orioles 16-7

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Minnesota Twins had a great game Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The team total had eight homer-run, with two coming in the first inning play from Nelson Cruz and CJ Cron.

The team would ride this momentum to a early 4-0 lead going into the third inning.

Then power hitter Eddie Rosario hit his ninth home-run of the season to blow the game open.

The Twins get their 10th win of the season 16-7.