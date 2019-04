Twins Sweep Series with Orioles

Minnesota defeated Baltimore 4-3 today

BALTIMORE, MD— The Minnesota Twins had an early 2-0 advantage over the Baltimore Orioles after 1 inning of play.

But the Orioles would storm back from a 4-2 deficit to bring the game within one run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Orioles pinch hitter Pedro Severino was up at bat and he would hit a pop-up fly to right field, as the Twins win 4-3.

