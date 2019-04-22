Automotive Body Shop Technician

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

We are looking for a quality candidate to join our Collision/Repair team in Sioux Falls as a Body Shop Technician. Billion Automotive operates some of the best body shops in the area. Come join a great team!

We offer air conditioned facilities with state of the art equipment.

All skill levels are encouraged to apply!

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

-Read technical drawings

-Read work order, instructions, formulas, or processing charts

-Stretch, bend, straighten, shape, pound, or press metal or plastic.

-Apply filler substances to dents in vehicle bodies

-Repair vehicle body parts

-File, sand, grind, or polish metal or plastic objects

-Install or repair windshields or other glass in motor vehicles

-Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer all full-time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

-High school, trade or technical school, or community college programs in collision repair or equivalent experience.

-Must pay close attention to detail.

-Valid Driver’s License.

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14695&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C