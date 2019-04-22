Davis Brings Plenty of Character to Storm

SIOUX FALLS, SD…You might call Claude Davis a character.

Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs has a different word.

“I think you just need someone that can rally the guys. When the chips are down a little bit, bring them together and say ‘we’re okay’. That’s where a leader stands out the most.” Riggs says.

And there’s a very good reason why Claude isn’t shy on the gridiron.

“Everything I do I try to be passionate about it and let it mean something to me. But football saved my life so it’s a whole different feeling when I’m on the field. Being a kid from the streets and growing up rough, a lot of the friends that I know some of them are dead and some of them are in jail. So it’s a difference being one of those guys that, when you go back home, they like ‘dang, he made it’. Even though I’m playing arena ball it’s still big from where I’m from.” Davis says.

A hard childhood in Lakeland Florida also gave Davis the chance to hone his skill against some of the best football talent in the country.

“Playing against the Pouncey twins, guys like Chris Rainey and Vince Williams and Nickell Robey-Coleman, Ray Lewis, man the list goes on. So that area alone you got to be a good football player to survive out there.” Claude says.

The South Florida alum has found a home with the Storm in more ways than one, becoming an All-IFL defender in five seasons….

“There’s not a lot of us that’s left that’s actually tasted championship on this team. And those young guys that come in and want to win a championship can lean on us for guidance and see how it is and he’s one of them.” Storm QB Lorenzo Brown says.

….And making a home for himself and his wife, becoming a program director at boys home in town.

“The environment, it was more of a place to grow up. And that’s what I needed. It came at the right time when I got released from the Jets. I was lost a little bit so Sioux Falls helped me find myself, most definitely.” Claude says.

Proving that Claude has plenty of character to go along with his character.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.