FEMA Denies Federal Assistance to Repair Lake Hiddenwood Dam

SELBY, S.D. – The future of a South Dakota recreation area is in doubt tonight.

Lake Hiddenwood has been closed due to heavy rains washing out the dam in May 2018.

FEMA has since denied requests for federal assistance to help rebuild it. Officials say the state has no plan to repair or restore the dam.

However, officials are meeting with the National Guard about alternatives for the dam.