Local Impact of Recycling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In one year, Millennium Recycling goes through about 100-million pounds of recyclables. That’s equivalent to the weight of 30 elephants a day. In fact, many people don’t realize recycling is required for businesses by a city ordinance, including apartments and restaurants. The 2018 City-Wide Recycling Rate, shows less than 24% of waste is being recycled in the city. For Sioux Falls, one of the biggest reasons to recycle is to help reduce the need to keep expanding landfills.

“At the Sioux Falls Landfill, it’s estimated that one cell costs around $6 million to build and it fills up in just 8 years. So everything recycling and keeping out of the landfill is saving tax dollars directly,” says Marissa Begley of Millennium Recycling.

The confusion between what can and can’t be recycled can steer people away from doing so. Plastic bottles, all types of paper, soda cans, and cardboard are items that can be processed. Items that can’t be recycled, like big pieces of wood or scrap metal, can cause more harm than good.

Begley explains, “Whether it’s food waste that can make good material dirt or things that can damage our equipment (like say a garden hose or maybe a wired hanger), that can wrap around our equipment and makes us completely shut down.”

Before you recycle everything plastic, not all plastics can be recycled due to material in some products.

“A lot of times, there’s a bunch of different chemicals in there or they’re a bunch of different kinds of plastic that are mixed into one product,” states Begley. “A good example is a plastic toy car.”

Some things, like red solo cups, can’t be recycled because of chemicals. For a list of “do’s and don’ts,” visit Millennium Recycling for a list.