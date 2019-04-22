More Road Closures Coming to 26th Street Due to Construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Commuters in eastern Sioux Falls will need a new route to work this week.

The 26th Street construction project is forcing some temporary road closures to give crews better access to the area. 26th Street will be closed twice this week.

Once on Tuesday morning, and again the majority of the day on Thursday. Southeastern Avenue will also be closed on Thursday. Drivers are urged to use caution, reduce speeds and plan ahead.

“This is where we’re really going to encourage people to use alternative routes to try and get around the project as well, because there’s really going to be delays there if all the traffic that uses it today tries to go through the construction zone,” says Joshua Peterson with the city’s engineering division.

The $37.3 million dollar project is scheduled to be reopened to traffic by late fall 2o2o.