Munneke's First Ace Helps USD Move Into 2nd Place

NEWTON, Kan. – The South Dakota women’s golf team is in contention for the Summit League Championship after moving into second place during Monday’s second round. The Coyotes are eight strokes behind leader Denver heading into Tuesday’s final round.

“We were able to put together a score-able round today to remain in contention,” head coach Brett Bennett said. “Our focus has to be on our own game and on each shot that is in front of us. Once we can do that, the rest will take care of itself. Being in the final pairing on the last day of a conference tournament is a position you are always trying to put yourself in.”

The Coyotes were led by freshman Laerke Jensen with a 2-over-par 74 Monday but had excitement from freshman Megan Munneke with a hole-in-one. Munneke sank her first-career ace on the par-3 13th hole at Sand Creek Station Golf Club, which played 163 yards on Monday.

“I used my six iron and I aimed pretty far right,” Munneke said. “It hit the right side of the green and trickled down and right into the hole. It was unbelievable.”

She is tied for seventh in the field with 158 shots at 14-over-par.

Jensen played a steady round with 13 pars and is second in the field with 24 pars through two rounds. She has totaled 155 strokes and is three shots off the lead at 11-over-par and in fourth place.

Freshman Emma Sabbagh is tied for 13th with 160 shots. Senior Lexi Petersen is one stroke behind with 161 shots in a tie for 15th while junior Katie Bartlett is tied for 22nd with 165 shots.

Four of the five Coyotes improved in the second tour of the course led by Bartlett’s nine-stroke improvement. Jensen also saw a large gain in her score, shooting seven shots better in the second round.

South Dakota moved from a tie for third place into second place with 308 team strokes in the second round and now sits behind Denver by eight shots. The Pioneers have compiled 623 shots while the Coyotes have totaled 631. Oral Roberts is in third place with 633 while South Dakota State is in fourth with 635 shots.

Mary Weinstein of Denver holds the individual lead with 152 strokes at 8-over-par.

The final round at Sand Creek Station Golf Club gets underway at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.