Northern State Univ. to Start Construction on New Athletic Facility

NSU will start construction of the "On-Campus Regional Sports Complex" this fall

ABERDEEN, SD—Northern State University is in the final stage of their fundraiser for an “On-Campus Regional Sports Complex.”

The complex will include a new football stadium and softball field which is anticipated to seat an estimated 4,000 to 8,000 fans.

Governor Noem signed House Bill 1037 in February that approved Northern State to start construction this fall, and the athletic department hopes to have the athletic center done by fall of 2021.

The new stadiums are a step in the right direction for the university, but they have a bigger goal in mind.

“Our goal is to be the best in division two,” said Director of Athletics Josh Moon. “We have gotten there with some programs. Our basketball programs, our volleyball programs have been elite level in the country. So how do we get all our programs to that level would be our first step.”

The sports complex is a part of $55 million dollar project, which will also include a new School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and a new NSU soccer field and practice football field.