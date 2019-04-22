Out and About with Kali: Week of April 22

While there are still remnants of a long, tough winter and spring flooding, it’s time we start thinking about our gardens and yards! Cliff Avenue Greenhouse is hosting an event this week to get you back out and playing in the dirt, ladies! Remedy Brewing Company has also got something for those of you with ash trees in your yard! Beer with a bonus lesson in stopping the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer. That and more are outlined in the link below.

Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28 – El Riad Shrine Circus, Sioux Falls

The circus is back in town! Head to the Sioux Falls Arena this weekend with the whole family to celebrate the 78th Annual Shrine Circus! Featuring the signature circus acts, you won’t want to miss this fun filled show.

Thursday, April 25 – Cliff Avenue Greenhouse Ladies Night, Sioux Falls

It’s Spring and that means it’s time for one of the best evenings of the year: Cliff Avenue Greenhouse’s Spring Ladies Night! We will also have exclusive sales, a variety of samples of what this Spring has to offer at the greenhouse, a DIY Cool Weather Planter, Workshop and much more! The cost for the DIY is $28 and includes Kale, Pansies, Calendula and the pot. We will be featuring a fashion show with all the wonderful clothing and accessories Janie B’s Boutique has to offer at 7 PM. The FIRST 100 ladies through the door will get a wonderful door prize!

Friday, April 26 – Queen Bee Day, Remedy Brewing Company, Sioux Falls

Remedy’s 2nd Annual Queen Bee Day / Patio Party will be bigger and better than last year! It falls on Arbor Day and proceeds from this event will go towards The Sioux Falls ReLeaf Project – an organization dedicated to replacing the local ash trees affected by a small pest known as the Emerald Ash Borer. Members of the ReLeaf Project will be present, speaking about how you can help while accepting donations to help fund the project. Oakridge Nursery & Landscaping will be here educating and selling pollinator-friendly plants! Dakota Honey Company (the honey we use in Queen Bee) will be there selling honey! And to top it all off, 6 Feet Over will be donating their talents from 6-8pm and playing some fun tunes while you enjoy Queen Bee Day!

Friday, April 26 – Family Movie Night, Kenny Anderson Community Center, Sioux Falls

Join Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation for a family movie night! You are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, or pillows to get comfortable while watching a movie in the gymnasium. Don’t forget to bring your favorite movie snacks! All movies begin at 6:30 p.m. This week’s film is Wonder.

Saturday, April 27 – Junk Jam, Swiftel Center, Brookings

The region’s most creative vintage, re-purpose, eclectic and handmade vendors gather together to bring JUNK JAM to the Swiftel Center Holding Barn in Brookings! This event features makers, artisans, curators and retailers with the perfect vintage, salvage, and eclectic home goods and fashion items to make all your Fixer Upper dreams come true!